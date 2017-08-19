Rahul Gandhi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Gorakhpur today

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi will visit Gorakhpur on Saturday, more than a week after the deaths of more than 60 children were reported from the B R D Medical College and Hospital.

According to the district Congress unit, Rahul is scheduled to visit the houses of four families whose children died — Brahma Dev Yadav’s house in Bagagada, Nitesh Shukla in Malao, Rama Shankar in Basauli Khurd and Jitendra in Khutahana. He is also expected to visit the B R D Medical College and Hospital.

Former Congress MLA from Deoria, Akhilesh Pratap Singh, said Rahul has asked the SPG to ensure that no doctors or police officers are diverted to his fleet, to allow them to focus on the children and flood-affected areas respectively. Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mohan Prakash and Mukul Wasnik had visited Gorakhpur and demanded either a judicial probe or an all-party parliamentary probe into the deaths.

CM Yogi will also be in Gorakhpur on Saturday to launch the “Swacchata Abhiyan” initiative at Ramlila Maidan.

