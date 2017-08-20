Gorakhpur a murderous spot: Congress hits back at Yogi Adityanath

Rahul Gandhi during his visit to Gorakhpur, Saturday. PTI Rahul Gandhi during his visit to Gorakhpur, Saturday. PTI

The Congress on Saturday hit back at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for attacking party vice president Rahul Gandhi over his visit to Gorakhpur. The main Opposition party said the Chief Minister has insulted the “sacred memory” of the children who died at BRD Medical College by reducing the debate to cheap politicking. Responding to the Chief Minister’s assertion that Gorakhpur was not a picnic spot, the Congress said the city was not a “picnic spot”, but “murderous spot”.

“We agree that Gorakhpur is not a picnic spot but instead has been turned into a murderous spot by utter negligence, lack of accountability and total callousness. It is the spot where hundreds of children seem to be dying with the routine and business as usual answer charted out by the Yogi cabinet,” Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said. Singhvi added that Yogi Adityanath was not just the Chief Minister, but also the MP from Gorakhpur.

“He has insulted the sacred memory of those helpless and poor children who died by reducing the debate to such cheap politicking… I will leave it to the public of India to judge whether in an anxiety to score political points over Rahul Gandhi, has he not reduced this whole serious, terrible and tragic episode to a farce and has post death, grossly insulted the memory of those children,” Singhvi added.

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar also attacked the Chief Minister, saying his remarks reflected “pettiness” and “panic” over Gandhi’s visit. “The Chief Minister took no action and he wants to divert the issue…he is belittling the position that he holds by such petty statements…Rahulji has come here to share the pain of the poor… but asking why he has come only indicated the pettiness of the Chief Minister,” Babbar said.

