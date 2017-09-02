Gorakhpur: 13 more children dead in 24 hours at BRD Hospital

Aradhya Five Years old from Rajarampur along with story by Kaunin. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav 18.08.2017) Aradhya Five Years old from Rajarampur along with story by Kaunin. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav 18.08.2017)

Gorakhpur’s Baba Raghav Das Medical College Hospital has recorded 13 more deaths among children in the last 24 hours. The death toll has gone up to 1,317 this year. Out of the 13, ten children were in the NICU ward and three were in the general pediatric ward, newly-instated principal Dr PK Singh told News Agency PTI.

He said that no new deaths were recorded in the ward housing encephalitis patients, adding that 53 new patients with the disease have been admitted to the medical institution.

The hospital, falling in Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, recently made headlines for its unusually high numbers of infants deaths, all of them suffering from the encephalitis virus. The deaths were blamed on lack of supply oxygen to the patients. It was alleged that the hospital administration had not cleared the bills of the vendor supplying the cylinders.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd