Vice-President election: Gopalkrishna Gandhi’s nephew criticises him for accepting Congress’ endorsement

Former West Bengal Governor Gopalkrisha Gandhi Former West Bengal Governor Gopalkrisha Gandhi

Gopalkrishna Gandhi’s nephew criticised the former West Bengal governor for agreeing to represent the Congress-led Opposition in the upcoming Vice-Presidential election. In a letter to his uncle, Shrikrishna Kulkarni wrote: “I saw with dismay the TV images of you, going to file your nomination for the Vice President — flanked by this family of dynastic politics.”

Taking on the “present day Gandhi family”, Shrikrishna wrote that they “re-institutionalised dynastic succession.” Without naming Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, he wrote: “Present Congress President has been in position for 18 years since 1998. Her son (5th generation of Nehru dynasty, starting from Motilal Nehru) is in line for succession.”

Shrikrishna said it was important for him to write an open letter since his uncle is running for a public position. Registering his protest over Gopalkrishna’s candidature, Shrikrishna said that Mahatma Gandhi “opposed entitlements due to birth.”

“In that one instant (when you filed your nomination), you tore apart the principles you espouse — those of Mahatma Gandhi and Bhim Rao Ambedkar.” He reiterated that both the stalwarts were against the “entitlements of birth.”

Shrikrishna also pulled up Gopalkrishna for being silent over the alleged scams by Congress leaders. “So many scandals over so many years, and not a single comment from you. Do you really believe all these are political vendetta? .. But you still went ahead and endorsed them. As one small member of Gandhiji’s large family, I must register my protest. Therefore I say — Not in Gandhiji’s name.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd