Not a politician, see myself as a citizen candidate: Gopalkrishna Gandhi

A day after 18 political parties arrived at an ‘informal consensus’ over choosing Gopalkrishna Gandhi as the Opposition’s Vice-Presidential candidate, the former bureaucrat said he does not see himself as a politician. “I am grateful to the 18 opposition parties for having thought of me. I see myself as a citizen candidate. I am not a politician,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. The Indian Express earlier reported how the grandson of Mahatma Gandhi and C Rajagopalachari had received support from all 18 parties due to his surname and his absence from active politics, among other things.
On Wednesday, Gandhi said he was worried about the future of India. “I’m worried about the future of India in this critical time. But I have faith in institutions of democracy and common sense of Indians,” he told ANI. “There is a mini crisis in India. Crisis of terror, fear and there is also an agrarian crisis.”
Trinamool leader Derek O’Brien had formally proposed Gandhi’s name as a candidate in Tuesday’s meeting of opposition parties. This holds special relevance since the former West Bengal governor had criticised the Left government’s use of forces during the Nandigram struggle. “Was this spilling of human blood not avoidable? What is the public purpose served by the use of force that we have witnessed today?” he had asked.
After the NDA government was voted to power in 2014, Gandhi had written an open letter to PM Narendra Modi saying,“India’s minorities are not a segment of India, they are an infusion in the main. Anyone can burn rope to cinder, no one can take the twist out of it. Bharat mata ki jai, sure, Mr. Modi, but not superseding the compelling urgency of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s clarion — Jai Hind!”
- Jul 12, 2017 at 2:52 pmSorry, Mr. Gopalakrishnan, don't tell lies. You are opposition candidate. Who are in opposition? TMC which is fighting Narada and Sharada scams, Congress which is epitome of corruption scandals and RJD whose supremo Lalu Prasad is currently fighting for himself and his family members for not going to jail for amassing a few thousand crore worth of properties illegally. So, you are VP candidate of the prties who represent corruption. You should not have accepted the offer. This shows you are not voice of citizen but voice of corruption. By by, you have no chance.Reply
- Jul 12, 2017 at 2:47 pmWhy are you not commenting on Ghorkaland killings by Mamta Benerjee. Communal violence and minority appea t by mamta. Sheltering bangladeshi jihadi elements for votes? Are you Blind? or it is not secular to comment?Reply
- Jul 12, 2017 at 3:11 pmGandhi ko gandhiwadi reply Good friendReply
- Jul 12, 2017 at 2:43 pmGopalkrishna Gandhi, Vice President Candidate does say 'Though Not a politician, see myself as a citizen candidate" but his activities and statements are that of politician.His appea t of politics well known to all.It is advised him to be more balanced rather than hitting govt with view getting sympathy of political parties or religions this connection one must appreciate Mohammad Hamid Ansari, the present Vice President he never ever shown his love or appea t of particular community but he is more impartial to all.Reply
- Jul 12, 2017 at 2:43 pmIndians are so fed up with fake gandhis that even if real gandhi come alive they will not accept. Sorry sir.Reply