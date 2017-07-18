Latest News
  Gopalkrishna Gandhi files nomination for Vice President

Gopalkrishna Gandhi files nomination for Vice President

Gandhi has been picked by 18 opposition parties to be their nominee for the post of vice president. The Congress was represented by senior leaders such as president Sonia Gandhi, vice president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:July 18, 2017 1:49 pm
Gopalkrishna Gandhi, Gopalkrishna Gandhi vice president, gopalkrishna gandhi files nomination india news Former West Bengal Governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi files nomination for Vice President alongside Congress leaders. Express photo by RAVI KANOJIA.
Former West Bengal governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi today filed his nomination for vice president in the presence of senior Congress and other opposition leaders, including from the JD(U).

Gandhi has been picked by 18 opposition parties to be their nominee for the post of vice president.

The Congress was represented by senior leaders such as president Sonia Gandhi, vice president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh as well as Ghulam Nabi Azad and Mallikarjun Kharge as the former West Bengal governor filed his papers in the parliament complex.

Also present were other opposition leaders, including JD (U)’s Sharad Yadav, CPI(M)’s Sitaram Yechury, CPI’s D Raja, NCP’s Tariq Anwar and Praful Patel, NC’s Farooq Abdullah and DMK’s Kanimozhi.

The vice presidential is scheduled to be held on August 5.

Gandhi will contest against the NDA’s candidate Ram Nath Kovind.

  1. M
    M.N.Sankaran
    Jul 18, 2017 at 2:02 pm
    Contribution by Mahatma Gandhi and Nehru family is enough for this country. Let them keep quiet for some time
    Reply
  2. V
    Viraj Kalkur
    Jul 18, 2017 at 2:01 pm
    The article says Gandhi will contest against the NDA’s candidate Ram Nath Kovind. Please review before posting.
    Reply
