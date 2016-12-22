Gopal Rai appointed as in-charge of AAP’s MP unit

Gopal Rai. (File Photo) Gopal Rai. (File Photo)

Delhi Labour and Employment Minister Gopal Rai has been appointed as in-charge of the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Madhya Pradesh unit. AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has appointed Rai as the in-charge of party affairs in Madhya Pradesh, a party release said on Thursday. The decision of appointing Gopal Rai as in-charge of the MP unit was announced two days after Kejriwal’s ‘Parivartan Rally’ in Bhopal.

“Rai’s long experience of his fight for the rights of poor and deprived would benefit the party in MP. Rai had raised the minimum wages to Rs 14,000 in Delhi, which was welcomed across the country,” AAP’s MP convenor Alok Agrawal said. Elections in Madhya Pradesh are scheduled to be held in 2018.