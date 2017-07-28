Would like to believe there’s no change in JD(U) decision to support me: Gopal Krishna Gandhi

Gopalkrishna Gandhi, former Governor of West Bengal at the Indian Express Idea Exchange in New Delhi. *** Local Caption *** Gopalkrishna Gandhi, former Governor of West Bengal at the Indian Express Idea Exchange in New Delhi. Express photo by RAVI KANOJIA. Gopalkrishna Gandhi, former Governor of West Bengal at the Indian Express Idea Exchange in New Delhi. *** Local Caption *** Gopalkrishna Gandhi, former Governor of West Bengal at the Indian Express Idea Exchange in New Delhi. Express photo by RAVI KANOJIA.

The recent shake-up in Bihar politics prompted former West Bengal governor and Opposition’s vice-presidential nominee Gopal Krishna Gandhi on Friday to say that he hoped the JD(U) still stands by its decision to support him for the elections. In a statement to news agency PTI, Gandhi said: “Would like to believe there is no change in JD(U) decision to support me.”

This comes hours after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today won the decisive floor test with the support of the BJP. While 131 MLAs voted in favour of the JD(U)-BJp combine, 108 MLAs voted against the confidence motion of the chief minister. On Thursday, the NDA alliance submitted a list of 132 MLAs to the Governor — JD(U)’s 71, BJP 53, RLSP 2, LJP 2, HAM 1 and Independents 3.

Gandhi, meanwhile, also sought a TV discussion with opponent M Venkaiah Naidu for which he has approached Rajya Sabha TV. Earlier, Gopal Krishna Gandhi had spoken about the current atmosphere in the country saying the prevailing situation could spell danger. “We are living in times of division. This spells danger for our future, not only for politics, but for the nation as well,” he had said. Also Read:

Gopal Krishna Gandhi, who formally launched his campaign for the Vice-President election, filed his nomination at the Parliament on Tuesday. He was accompanied by veteran Congress leader and former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, vice-president Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders.

He went on to add, “Janta aur rajneeti ke beech ek khaai bani huyi hai, main use kam karna chahta hoon (there is a gap between people and politics, I want to reduce that gap).” Gandhi was chosen by a group of 18 opposition parties and will taken on the NDA candidate M Venkaiah Naidu for Vice-President of India.

Gandhi also offered his view point on death penalty when he said: “I believe death penalty belongs to the medieval ages, it’s wrong. My views are inspired by Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar.”

