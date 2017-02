Vikas Swarup (L) with new MEA spokesperson Gopal Baglay (R) (Source: Twitter) Vikas Swarup (L) with new MEA spokesperson Gopal Baglay (R) (Source: Twitter)

Gopal Baglay, a 1992-batch Indian Foreign Service officer and Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs’ (MEA) Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran division, was Monday appointed the ministry’s spokesperson. He took over from Vikas Swarup, who was made India’s high commissioner to Canada. Baglay had earlier served as India’s deputy high commissioner to Pakistan.