Google shows Modi’s photo in ‘1st India PM’ search results, irks Congress

The Congress party was left red faced on Thursday after an algorithm glitch showed a picture of Narendra Modi in Google search results for “the first prime minister of India”. It led to an outrage on social media, with the Congress asking the search engine to correct the anomaly.

When Internet users scoured Google for the “first prime minister of India”, it threw up a Wikipedia link with Jawaharlal Nehru’s name.

However, a picture of Narendra Modi appeared on the right side of the link. A few users took screenshots of it and posted on Twitter.

This prompted Congress social media and digital communications in-charge Divya Spandana Ramya to tweet: “@Google @GoogleIndia what algorithm of yours allows this?! You’re so full of junk-”

.@Google got rid of the junk & the search results are fine, for now🤞🏽

Now @TwitterIndia @Twitter will you please respond to us on the bots being used for Twitter Polls?We’ve been following up with you for months now & no response.We aren’t giving up,but you need to do your bit. pic.twitter.com/YbDdkSCATB — Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) April 26, 2018

The search engine was swift in its response. “.@Google got rid of the junk and the search results are fine, for now????” Ramya tweeted later.

