Google shows Modi’s photo in ‘1st India PM’ search results, irks Congress

Thursday, April 26, 2018
When Internet users scoured Google for the "first prime minister of India", it threw up a Wikipedia link with Jawaharlal Nehru's name.

Modi first prime minister, google A few users took screenshots of it and posted on Twitter.
The Congress party was left red faced on Thursday after an algorithm glitch showed a picture of Narendra Modi in Google search results for “the first prime minister of India”. It led to an outrage on social media, with the Congress asking the search engine to correct the anomaly.

However, a picture of Narendra Modi appeared on the right side of the link. A few users took screenshots of it and posted on Twitter.

This prompted Congress social media and digital communications in-charge Divya Spandana Ramya to tweet: “@Google @GoogleIndia what algorithm of yours allows this?! You’re so full of junk-”

The search engine was swift in its response. “.@Google got rid of the junk and the search results are fine, for now????” Ramya tweeted later.

