Google has no record of Chandigarh boy who got Rs 1.44-crore job

16-year-old Harshit Sharma had earlier said the job was a “dream come true” and his hard work had paid off. 16-year-old Harshit Sharma had earlier said the job was a “dream come true” and his hard work had paid off.

It turns out the story of the teenager from Chandigarh who landed a high-paying job with Google might not be true after all. “Currently, we don’t have any information on our records with respect to Harshit Sharma’s candidacy,” the search giant on Tuesday told indianexpress.com after the story of Harshit Sharma, who reportedly was selected as a graphic designer with Google with a salary post-training salary of Rs 12 lakh a month, started going viral.

The 16-year-old had earlier said the job was a “dream come true” and his hard work had paid off. A student of Class XII (IT stream) of Government Model Senior Secondary School in Sector 33-B of Chandigarh, had claimed that he got selected after submitting his posters through a “Google link”. He was supposed to get training in graphic designing with a monthly stipend of Rs 4 lakh after which the pay was supposed to go up to Rs 12 lakh a month. That is about Rs 1.44 crore a year. Google incidentally does not recruit from schools anywhere in the world.

The boy, who claimed to have been secretly trained by his uncle, was supposed to leave for California on August 7. “I never expected to get selected for Google. Since the age of 10, I used to do graphic design as I was inspired and trained by my uncle Rohit Sharma. Slowly, it became my passion and I always aimed for a job in Google. Whatever I am is because of my uncle and I owe my selection to him as I never joined any professional institute for training,” Harshit had told The Indian Express.

