Google doodle on Kamala Das honours ‘Mother of modern English poetry’

Kamala Das, one of India’s prominent poets and a Malayalam author who dared to write about women’s sexual lives and marital problems at a time when open discussion about such topics was taboo, was honoured by Google with a doodle on Thursday. Born to a Hindu family, she converted to Islam at the age of 68 and was known as Kamala Suraiya.

Regarded as one of the influential feminist author in the post-colonial era, Das wrote in her mother tongue Malayalam as well as in English. For her vernacular readers, she adopted the pen name Madhavi Kutty. Her work inspired women struggling against domestic and sexual oppression and is documented in more than 20 books. On account of her extensive contribution to the poetry in our country, she earned the label ‘The Mother of Modern Indian English Poetry’.

Manju Warrier plays Madhavikutty aka Kamala Das in Aami. (File Photo) Manju Warrier plays Madhavikutty aka Kamala Das in Aami. (File Photo)

Born on March 31, 1934 in Kerala’s Thrissur, she also ran unsuccessfully for a Parliament seat in 1984. However, she did not pursue politics seriously later on. It may be said that literature ran in her veins as many members of her family had a literary background. Das’ father V M Nair was a former managing editor of Malayalam daily Mathrubhumi her mother Balamani Amma was a renowned Malayali poet. Her grand uncle Nalapat Narayana Menon, too, was a respected writer.

Kamala Das has been in the news lately as a biopic on her, titled Aami and directed by Kamal, has come in for rough weather. As the film is gearing up for release, a petition has been filed in the Kerala High Court seeking a ban on the film stating that it justifies love jihad. The petitioners want the court to the ask CBFC to not issue a certificate to the film starring Manju Warrier. Earlier, Vidya Balan was supposed to play the role of Kamala Das in the movie.

