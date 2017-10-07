Goods transporters to observe `chakka jam’ on Oct 9, 10

Keeping diesel, which accounted for 70 per cent of the transporters running cost, had been kept out of the GST ambit. (PTI Photo) Keeping diesel, which accounted for 70 per cent of the transporters running cost, had been kept out of the GST ambit. (PTI Photo)

The goods transport associations in West Bengal will observe 36-hour ‘chakka jam’ across the state from 8 am of October nine till 8 pm of October 10 to protest the “disruptive” impact of GST on the trade.

“As a part of nationwide stir, goods transport associations will observe chakka jam from 8 pm of October nine to 8 pm of October 10 in the state to protest the adverse impact on the sector”, president of Calcutta Goods Transport Association Prabhat Mittal told reporters here today.

Mittal said “implementation of GST had put coercive registration and unnecessary compliances by truckers and transporters”.

He demanded that no vertical of the transport sector should be subject to GST registration and compliance. According to him, the government had put double taxation in the reverse charge mechanism (RCM) and forward charge mechanism (FCM) at five per cent and 12 per cent respectively.

This, he said, was leading to massive complications and only a five per cent RCM should be put in place for the transport sector. Keeping diesel, which accounted for 70 per cent of the transporters running cost, had been kept out of the GST ambit, he said. Mittal said this on the top of this, daily price revisions of diesel prices was creating huge burden on the sector. Corruption and harrasment had also compounded to the problems, he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App