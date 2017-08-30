Goods train services resume for northeastern states

A trial run on the track between Sudhani and Telta stations in Bihar. NF Railway A trial run on the track between Sudhani and Telta stations in Bihar. NF Railway

Movement of trains to Assam and the Northeast resumed after 17 days on Tuesday with the railways moving a goods train on the line earlier damaged by floods between Sudhani and Telta stations in Bihar. However, movement of passenger trains will resume only on September 3, an official said.

The overall flood situation in Assam improved on Tuesday though a fresh death was reported in Morigaon district, taking the toll in the third wave of flood to 74. Over one lakh people are still suffering across four districts in the state. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority said that 288 villages are under water and nearly 12,000 hectares of crop area inundated.

The repaired track between Sudhani and Telta stations was certified fit by the Railways’ engineering department on Tuesday afternoon, following which the first goods train left Sudhani station at 1.50 pm and reached Telta at 2.25 pm. The portion has been certified fit for a maximum speed of 10 kmph.

Northeast Frontier Railway CPRO Pranav Jyoti Sharma said, “The portion of repaired track will be kept under very close observation and the movement of passenger trains will commence on September 3,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App