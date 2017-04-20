Goods train laden with coal derails near Ambala

As many as 15 bogies of a goods train which was laden with coal derailed near Ambala in Haryana today, a senior railway official said. However the train driver and the guard were safe, he added.

The incident occurred in the afternoon on the Ambala-Saharanpur rail route, Ambala’s Divisional Railway Manager Dinesh Kumar told PTI over phone.

“A few bogies of a goods train, which had started from Ambala and was running on the Ambala-Saharanpur route, derailed near Kesri station, close to Ambala,” he said. The cause of the accident could not be ascertained immediately.

