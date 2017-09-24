Goods train engine, 3 bogies derail in Bilaspur; none injured

The engine and three bogies of a goods train carrying limestone derailed tonight near here, affecting traffic and leading to cancellation of some local trains though nobody was injured, an official said. Bilaspur Zone Chief Public Relations Officer P C Tripathi said the goods train was coming from Pendra Road Railway Station and the derailment occurred at Sarbahara Railway Station.

He said while nobody has been injured in the incident, some trains have been affected and a team has been rushed from Shahdol to restore the traffic. He said the loco-pilot and his assitant are safe and traffic on the main line is unaffected. However, some local passenger trains for tomorrow have been cancelled for restoration work, the CPRO said.

