Goods train derails in West Bengal, rail traffic hit

Train services were affected after engine of a goods train derailed today between Madpur and Jakpur in Howrah-Kharagpur section of South Eastern Railway, officials said.

No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident, a railway spokesperson said.

“The engine derailed in the early hours today which affected railway traffic in up and down line,” he said.

“As a consequence of the derailment, movements of south India and Odisha bound long distance trains from Howrah were delayed and stranded at different stations,” the spokesperson said.

“Movement of 11 pairs of locals trains were also affected and the Railways are trying to run at least eight pairs of local trains as soon as possible,” he said, adding that the work to clear the tracks is underway.

