Goods train derails in Odisha

A Paradeep-Cuttack goods train jumped the rails between Goraknath and Raghunathpur in Odisha early on Friday morning, officials said. However, no casualty was reported in the accident which occurred at around 5.55 am, spokesperson, East Coast Railway, JP Mishra told PTI. He said the train was plying towards Cuttack carrying coal from Paradeep. Around 14 open wagons derailed on down line near Banabihari Gwalipur PH Railway Station, 45 km from Cuttack and 38 km from Paradeep.

The guard was the first to inform the nearest station. The control room was informed immediately and relief trains and crane have been deployed. General Manager Umesh Singh ordered Khurda Road Division to set up an inquiry committee and submit a detailed report. “All aspects of the accident, circumstances and reasons, including fixing up of clear responsibility, is to be mentioned in the inquiry report. DRM/KHURDA Road Braj Mohan Agarwal is nominating an inquiry committee just now,” Mishra said.

After a detailed site inspection, it was decided that 12 of the 14 wagons would be thrown off the track with the help of cranes. Two wagons would be re-railed on the track.

