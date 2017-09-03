Goods train derails in Odisha

Accident relief train rushed to the spot from Khurda road and steps were taken to rerail the affected wagon, sources said. (File) Accident relief train rushed to the spot from Khurda road and steps were taken to rerail the affected wagon, sources said. (File)

A goods train derailed near a level crossing in Odisha’s Cuttack city on Sunday, affecting train services for sometime.

No one was hurt in the incident as one wagon derailed near the Sikharpur level crossing when the train was proceeding towards goods shed at Cuttack railway station around noon, an official of the East Coast Railway (ECoR) said.

Describing the incident as a minor one, railway officials said it took around two hours to make the affected track fit for resumption of train services. While one line was in operation during the period, three trains were delayed and stranded at different stations for sometime.

Accident relief train rushed to the spot from Khurda road and steps were taken to rerail the affected wagon, sources said.

