Good people should join politics: Prakash Javadekar

There was need for “good people” to enter politics, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said on Wednesday. “If good people do not enter politics then the bad will come because there cannot be a vacuum,” Javadekar said at the launch of a residential Post-Graduate programme on Leadership, Politics and Governance by the Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini(RMP) at New Delhi. RMP, closely associated with the RSS, is an institute which provides training to BJP workers on policy making, public dealing and public speaking.

“Today politicians are most misunderstood and politics is the most underrated profession,” the minister added.

He said the course would help youngsters who were interested in policy making.

RMP’s Vice-Chairman and BJP MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said students at the academy would be taught management, governance, leadership and politics.

