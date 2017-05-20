Good morning, Maharashtra: Government forms squads to check open defecation

Maharastra government decides to form ‘Good Morning squad’ to bring about a change in the mindset of people indulging in this practice Maharastra government decides to form ‘Good Morning squad’ to bring about a change in the mindset of people indulging in this practice

The Maharashtra government has decided to form squads in a bid to curb open defecation across the state and bring about a change in the mindset of people indulging in this practice. A Government Resolution (GR) issued here on Friday stated that these ‘Good morning’ teams have been asked to not only monitor areas where this practice is still prevalent, but also check whether residents have access to toilets.

It further stated that these teams will comprise representatives of local bodies, self-help groups, NGOs, students and social workers working in the area of sanitation and cleanliness. They have also been authorised to report to civic bodies in case they find that in certain areas, access to toilets was being denied.

The GR further states that these teams have the power to take up pending toilet construction issues with local civic bodies and help speed up the work. “If the team found people who, despite having access to an existing toilet facility, were relieving themselves in the open, it would impose heavy fines on them,”it stated.

