Good governance is key to all-round development, says PM Modi

Good governance is the key to all-round development and it is time people shun the attitude of seeking personal gains while drawing up public schemes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today.
The NDA-led Centre observes the day as ‘Good Governance Day’ to celebrate the birthday of former premier and BJP veteran Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
“Governance cannot happen when the dominant thought process begins at ‘mera kya’ (how will it benefit me) and ends at ‘mujhe kya’ (why should I bother). We have changed this mindset. For us, decisions are about national interest and not political gains,” Modi said at a public meeting after launching a 12-km stretch of Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line here. He said while India is a prosperous country, people have been deprived of its benefits due to poor governance.
“But I have taken upon myself to change all this. It is a tough decision (for many) when they have to think whether the policy would benefit them politically,” he said.
The prime minister noted that if a policy was in “black and white” and well laid out, it would leave little scope for discretion, thus bringing down corruption. “When I came to power, newspapers used to report in box items that now officers have started coming to office on time…emloyees have to be more accountable,” he said.
- Dec 25, 2017 at 5:19 pmGood governance can only be brought in Country by bringing equality for all. So only who will do politics to unite this Nation above caste religion can bring law of justice and good governance. If any dividing force will work with external funding, he also giving open invitation to other to divide them in pieces. I urge Muslim brothers pls don't try to be saviour of dalit, obc, sc and divide any religion, trying to project yourself religion of equality. Becoz when hindu start breaking you, pls don't cry foul play. In this Great holy land of INDIA, everyone is equal and has equal oppurtunity and power given by ambedkar g cons ution. Dividing policy is trait of enemy not of friend. Who ever try to divide unity of Nation, will have to be minced into pieces.Reply
- Dec 25, 2017 at 5:32 pmEvery Indian should be empowered. We all are INDIAN and equal. No one belong to any religion except the religion of this Nation, which is our cons ution. Awareness of cons ution can only empower every sect and live them with self esteem. Empowerment of mindset is more necessary, than reptilian mindset of claiming one's selfish boundaries of specific materialistic right (which will always be unfulfilled desire and seed animosity).Reply