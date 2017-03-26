Good chance for BJP to expand in south India: K Hari Babu 

Good governance, welfare schemes for poor and success in recently held Assembly polls have improved chances of BJP to expand its base in south India, Andhra Pradesh BJP president K Hari Babu said on Saturday. “The recent victory of BJP in Uttar Pradesh and few other states is a clear indication that people have lot of faith in the party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development agenda,” Hari Babu, who is also an MP from Vizag told reporters in Visakhapatnam.

“Though the Opposition parties raked up the issue of demonetisation, people have refused them as is seen from the election result,” he said. Refusing to accept the argument that special status is the only mantra for development of Andhra Pradesh, Hari Babu said AP is ineligible for Special Status and Special Economic Package as it is better placed.

Hari Babu blamed it on bureaucratic delays for slow progress of some of the union government’s projects in the state. On the demand for increase the number of Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Hari Babu said that the AP State Reorganization Act-2014 provides for increase in seats from 175 to 225 and from 119 to 153 in Telangana.

