Goldman Sachs team briefed on mega projects

The high point of the discussion was Maharashtra government's compensation policy, which provides five times higher compensation than the market price for land acquired from farmers /individuals for the projects.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | Published: February 8, 2018 4:53 am
The state government Wednesday made a presentation on mega-projects to a Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) team which arrived for an investment tour in Mumbai. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis interacted with the GSAM delegation and discussed crucial policies and projects at length. Among the presentation was the Rs 46,000-crore Smruddhi Corridor, the Rs 12,000-crore coastal road, metro projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore and slum rehabilitation authority schemes.

Explaining the development plans project wise, the chief minister fielded a wide range of questions from the delegates. The high point of the discussion was Maharashtra government’s compensation policy, which provides five times higher compensation than the market price for land acquired from farmers /individuals for the projects.

