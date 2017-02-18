Golden Bay Resort that housed AIADMK MLAs shut for maintenance work

Chennai: The resort in Koovathur at East Coast Road where various AIADMK MLAs were camping (PTI Photo) Chennai: The resort in Koovathur at East Coast Road where various AIADMK MLAs were camping (PTI Photo)

The Golden Bay Resort where more than 100 legislators of the ruling AIADMK supporting party General Secretary V K Sasikala were put up for over a week had closed its premises for “maintenance work”. “Resort under maintenance”, said a notice pasted on the compound wall of the sprawling resort, located at Koovathur, about 80 km from here on the scenic East Coast Road. The notice comes on a day when AIADMK MLAs, who have been stayed there since February 8, left the resort to take part in the floor test in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Saturday.

Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal had convened the session for the taking up the vote of confidence.

Soon after Sasikala was convicted in a corruption case, dashing her hopes of becoming the Chief Minister, the Kancheepuram district administration had imposed prohibitory orders in Koovathur and neighouring localities, following which security personnel were deployed in large numbers in and around the resort.

Several party leaders had questioned the MLAs being housed in one place, with the main opposition party DMK saying they should visit their constituencies, get feedback from people and then only take part in the floor test.