Gold worth Rs 70 Lakh found in Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport dustbin

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport recovered 2.35 kg of gold valued at Rs 70,65,520 from a dustbin inside the men’s washroom on the intervening night of April 18 and 19.

No arrests have been made so far, but the AIU has identified four suspects with the help of CCTV footage from the airport and are investigating further.

The gold was recovered around 12.30 am when the authorities were doing a routine check. Assorted gold jewellery weighing 1,307 grams and nine gold bars weighing 1,048 grams were found inside a dustbin in a men’s washroom opposite conveyor belt number 5. According to AIU, the gold was concealed with the help of black tapes.

“We believe the gold was brought with a view to smuggle into India. It seems the accused became aware of the AIU presence and dropped the gold into the dustbin before leaving the airport. Or it could be that the drop was made for a retriever who could have later picked up the gold,” an AIU official said.

According to the official, it is most likely that the gold was brought on a flight coming in from Singapore or Thailand.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now