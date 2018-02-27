  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News
  • Gold worth Rs 2 crore seized from 2 passengers at airport

Gold worth Rs 2 crore seized from 2 passengers at airport

On personal examination, Muhammad Muhaideen (40) and Ahammed Safeer (31) were found carrying 6.40 kg gold worth Rs two crore in mobile flip covers hidden in their trouser pockets.

By: PTI | Chennai | Published: February 27, 2018 10:08 pm
Top News

Gold bars worth Rs two crore has been seized by customs officials from two passengers who arrived here from Dubai. The two passengers were intercepted on their arrival at the airport as they were found moving around in suspicious circumstances, an official release said. On personal examination, Muhammad Muhaideen (40) and Ahammed Safeer (31) were found carrying 6.40 kg gold worth Rs two crore in mobile flip covers hidden in their trouser pockets.

The duo were arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962, the release said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

More Top News
  1. Soemeer Prahladsingh
    Feb 27, 2018 at 11:13 pm
    The blacBlack money is moved in various packaging. Money goes out of land and comes back in the form of a gold bar. How many will go in and out of the country in this way? Hope that the Customs is very alert.k money is moving
    (0)(0)
    Reply
    1. Zakirullahz Zakir
      Feb 27, 2018 at 10:40 pm
      two crore gold is highly considered but 20000crore scam is unheard
      (0)(0)
      Reply
      Most Read
      Best of Express
      Buzzing Now
      Top News
      Feb 27: Latest News