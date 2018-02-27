Gold worth Rs 2 crore seized from 2 passengers at airport

Gold bars worth Rs two crore has been seized by customs officials from two passengers who arrived here from Dubai. The two passengers were intercepted on their arrival at the airport as they were found moving around in suspicious circumstances, an official release said. On personal examination, Muhammad Muhaideen (40) and Ahammed Safeer (31) were found carrying 6.40 kg gold worth Rs two crore in mobile flip covers hidden in their trouser pockets.

The duo were arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962, the release said.

