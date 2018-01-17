Gold worth Rs 16 lakhs seized from two passengers in Kochi  

Gold weighing 547 gms and valued at 16 lakhs has been seized from two passengers who arrived at the international airport near here from the gulf.

In the first case, gold weighing 293 gms and worth Rs 8.92 lakhs, concealed inside dates was seized from a man, who arrived by a Jet Airways flight from Abu Dhabi yesterday, Customs officials said.

In another incident, gold weighing 254 gms and worth Rs 7.7 lakhs, hidden inside the innerwear worn by the passenger was seized on January 15, they said.

The passenger, a resident of Kannur district, arrived from Dubai. The gold was seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

Customs Commissioner Sumit Kumar said due to spurt in smuggling cases, they are maintaining tight vigil at the Airport and subjecting suspicious passengers to strict checks.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App