Gold worth Rs 15 crore seized at Gujarat port

Acting on a tip-off, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 52 kg gold worth Rs15 crore, allegedly being smuggled from Dubai by a Delhi-based businessman, at Mundra port on Sunday. Officers of the regional unit of DRI said as many as 52 gold bars, each weighing a kilo, were hidden in the rectangular metallic frame of a box containing an imported poultry egg incubator.

After they caught the consignment of the incubator, the officers cut open the metallic frame to recover the gold bars bearing Dubai hallmark. The DRI said the incubator was imported by Param Equipments Pvt Limited, owned by one Harnek Singh of Delhi. “This was his 49th consignment imported at Mundra port. His 48th consignment contained 44 kg of gold and was seized by DRI, Delhi, on its way to Delhi from Mundra and Singh was arrested on May 13,” a DRI officer said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now