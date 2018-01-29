Gold worth Rs 16 lakh seized at Kochi airport

All the three seizures were made from residents of Kozhikode, who arrived by a private airliner from Dubai. All the three seizures were made from residents of Kozhikode, who arrived by a private airliner from Dubai.

In continuing anti-smuggling operations, Air Intelligence officials of the Customs at the International airport in Kochi on Monday seized gold totally weighing over 500 grams, valued at around Rs 16 lakh in three separate cases.

All the three seizures were made from residents of Kozhikode, who arrived by a private airliner from Dubai. In all the three cases, the passengers had concealed rhodium-plated gold hooks in their hand bags which came to fore when Customs personnel intercepted them near the exit gate and searched them, a release said.

The total gold seized was 526.40 grams valued at Rs 16.21 lakh, the release added. This is the third consecutive day Customs officials here have seized gold being smuggled in by passengers coming from abroad.

Undeclared gold totally weighing over one kg and valued at Rs 32.78 lakh was seized by Customs personnel from three Keralites who arrived at the airport from different countries on Saturday and Sunday.

