Man swallows gold bits worth Rs 13 lakh, held at Coimbatore airport

Since the passenger admitted that he had swallowed the gold bits he was taken to nearby hospital where an X-Ray revealed the presence of the gold bits which were later recovered. (Source: ANI) Since the passenger admitted that he had swallowed the gold bits he was taken to nearby hospital where an X-Ray revealed the presence of the gold bits which were later recovered. (Source: ANI)

Customs department in the airport here has seized gold bits worth Rs 13 lakh from a Sri Lankan Airways passenger. The officials grew suspicious on the movement of the passenger Sathyaseelan who arrived from Colombo and on examination found the presence of metal in his abdomen on October 20, Chief Customs Officer, Sruinivas Rao told reporters here Monday.

Since the passenger admitted that he had swallowed the gold bits he was taken to nearby hospital, Rao said. The X-ray on pelvis portion revealed the presence of foreign body in the abdomen and Sathyaseelan was given laxative for smooth egress of gold balls, he said.

A total of 20 gold bits, weighing 423 grams valued at Rs 13 lakh were retrieved this morning, Rao said. The passenger is stable and recovering, he said.

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App