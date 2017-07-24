Gold biscuits worth Rs 60 lakh seized near Rameswaram

Around 2.5 kg of gold biscuits valued at Rs 60 lakh were seized from a car near Rameswaram on Monday and two persons arrested in this connection, customs officials said on Monday. Officials of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and Customs department, intercepted a car on the new road near Rameswaram and recovered the gold weighing 2 kg and 400 gms kept under the seats, they said.

Two occupants of the car, from Thrissur in Kerala have been arrested and taken to Ramanathapuram for interrogation, they added.

