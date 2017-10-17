Gold biscuits worth Rs 39 lakh seized at Chandigarh airport

Harsh was later released on bail, the official said adding that an investigation was underway. (Representational photo) Harsh was later released on bail, the official said adding that an investigation was underway. (Representational photo)

Four gold biscuits worth more than Rs 39 lakh have been seized from a man, who had hidden them inside his shoes, at the Chandigarh International Airport, customs official said on Tuesday. Harsh, a resident of Jalandhar, was arrested by customs airport staff following the recovery, Commissioner, Customs department, A S Ranga said.

The staff seized 1,350 grams of gold (24 carat) in the shape of four biscuits of uneven size from Harsh, Ranga said. Harsh had hidden the gold biscuits inside the sole of his shoes, the official said, adding he had arrived at the airport by an Air India Express flight from Sharjah.

Harsh was later released on bail, the official said adding that an investigation was underway.

The value of the seized gold was estimated at Rs 39.15 lakh.

