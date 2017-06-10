Gold bars seized in Surat, two arrested

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 19.6 kilograms of gold bars worth Rs 5.77 crore and two embroidery machines imported from China worth Rs 21 lakh and arrested two persons from Adani port at Hazira in Surat on Thursday.

According to officials, the suspects, Naresh Sawalia and Ramesh Bhai, had made small cavities in the machines, which landed at the port, and screwed the lid back to avoid suspicion. The machines’ consignment belonged to Surat based businessman Paresh Patel. He had contacted the duo for getting the machines imported from China. For the last three months, such embroidery machines were being imported for the businessman.

DRI officials have said that after a ship was loaded with the machines, it was diverted to UAE, where Sawalia and Ramesh hold a firm. On reaching UAE, they hid the gold inside the machines and sent the consignment to Adani Port. The gold bars found were in different sizes ranging from 100 grams to 1 kg. Two other persons have been detained while the DRI has started a probe.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App