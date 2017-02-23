Going to help Punjab govt dig SYL, claim INLD leaders

Leader of Opposition Abhay Singh Chautala said the Supreme Court has given its judgment in Haryana’s favour. Leader of Opposition Abhay Singh Chautala said the Supreme Court has given its judgment in Haryana’s favour.

WITH THE Supreme Court, during a hearing on a case pertaining to Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal asking both Punjab and Haryana to maintain law and order, leaders of Indian National Lok Dal, who have announced their plan of digging the canal on February 23, said they were just going to “help Punjab government in digging the SYL” according to the SC directive.

Last month, INLD had announced its plan to dig the canal during a meeting of its state executive. Party workers will collect at Anaj Mandi in Ambala and move towards Shambu barrier to start digging. Over the past few days, leaders of All India Sikh Students Federation, along with other organisations in Punjab, challenged the INLD, stating that they would not allow the canal to be dug up.

Leader of Opposition Abhay Singh Chautala said the Supreme Court has given its judgment in Haryana’s favour. “The Supreme Court has again said today that Punjab government will have to complete the work of the canal. Our party workers and other residents of the state are just going to help the Punjab government in digging the canal. We will be doing kar seva.”

Chautala said SYL was the lifeline of Haryana and they were seeking the state’s rightful share of water. INLD president Ashok Arora informed that a large number of party workers would gather in Ambala on Thursday. He said Congress and BJP were not protecting the interests of the people of Haryana. Instead, they were indulging in politics.

The issue was a contentious one during the Punjab Assembly election. The Congress and BJP units in Punjab and Haryana were voicing divergent views on the issue. As a result, the leaders from Haryana did not campaign for their counterparts in Punjab during the polls.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, meanwhile, said the SYL canal issue should not be politicised. Although the Supreme Court has ruled in favour of Haryana, regular hearing is being conducted in the case.

Khattar said an all-party delegation, led by him, had met President Pranab Mukherjee on the issue. He also said that the Supreme Court has already repealed the Punjab Termination of Agreements Act, 2004, passed by the Punjab Assembly and now the matter was pending in the Supreme Court for implementation. He said a request has been made for early decision in the case.

About law and order, the CM said he has appealed to people and other political parties not to take the law in their hands.