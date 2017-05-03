Godhra taluka: ‘Abducted’ Panchayat member released

GODHRA TALUKA police booked two persons for allegedly kidnapping a member of Kakanpur village panchayat in Godhra taluka of Panchmahal district on Monday, a day before the polls were to be held for the post of panchayat’s deputy sarpanch. The election had to be cancelled as villagers locked up the panchayat building.

The accused have been identified as Chirag alias Lalo Chauhan, resident of Vijol village and Harshad Chauhan, resident of Kakanpur village. They allegedly kidnapped one Vijayshinh Raulji, who is a member of panchayat in Kakanpur village.

By Tuesday evening, the accused freed Raulji, releasing him at Chakadiya crossroad on the Shehra-Godhra stretch, said police. “They kept him at some unknown place. We are yet to nab the accused. Investigations are on,” said Inspector S M Gameti investigating the case.

Election for the post of deputy sarpanch was scheduled for Tuesday but the villagers gathered at the panchayat building to boycott the election. The villagers also locked the panchayat building and did not allow the election to take place. Kakanpur Panchayat was recently separated Rampur.

PM Chauhan, in-charge (circle) election officer, Godhra, said “We have cancelled the election for the post of deputy sarpanch today (Tuesday) as villagers have locked the panchayat building and carried out a protest to postpone the poll till kidnapped Vijayshinh is found. New date will be decided for the deputy sarpanch election. Police have lodged an FIR and they are investigating the case.”

According to police, the accused kidnapped Raulji on Monday from near his home in a village on Monday in a car. Later, his wife lodged the complaint of ‘abduction’ at taluka police late evening.

S M Gameti, police inspector who is investigating the case said, “Based on the complaint lodged by the Raulji’s wife, two persons have been booked. We have launched a manhunt to grab the accused and further investigation is on. There might be more than two people involved in it.”

The accused have been booked under section 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully confining a person) 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy).

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now