Godhra station: Woman delivers baby on moving train; youth carry her on a cloth stretcher

Godhra station, which continues to evoke haunting memories for many, presented an example of the prevalent spirit of humanity on Friday night, when local Muslim youths rushed to help a woman who had delivered a baby girl on the moving Gujarat Sampark Kranti Express, en route Ahmedabad to New Delhi. The scenes stirred emotions and made people applaud the presence of mind of the youngsters, while also raising questions on the lack of medical facilities at the platform in times when the Railway Ministry is lauding itself for prompt services.

The incident occurred shortly after 8pm on Friday, when the Gujarat Sampark Kranti Express pulled into the Godhra station. Bebi Kumari, a woman hailing from Uttar Pradesh, had delivered a baby girl a few minutes ago on the running train between Vadodara and Godhra stations. When the train reached Godhra, and the woman was off-loaded, the station master on duty as well as the personnel of the railway police instantly called the 108 ambulance to ferry the woman and the baby to the local civil hospital.

Since the city is witnessing a drop in temperatures, the station master and locals made arrangements to wrap up the mother and baby in warm blankets until the arrival of the ambulance. However, the problem arose when the ambulance arrived and could not reach the platform where the woman and the baby had alighted due to lack of an approach path.

Instantly, local youths, mostly Muslims, who until then had been watching the scene swung into action and carried the woman in a cloth, across the tracks. An officer of the Railway police, who was present on duty said, “It was such a delicate situation that despite knowing that they were crossing the tracks against the rules, we had no other choice but to allow them to do so. The woman had to be taken to the ambulance immediately and there was no stretcher available at the station. The youth did their best to carry the woman in a cloth.”

Earlier, in the train, women passengers helped the woman during labour, drawing curtains with the available cloths in the General Coach and helping her deliver the baby.

