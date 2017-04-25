Goat trade booms online

Parvez Abdul Majid with his Barbari goat at Kurla West; (Right) Goat market in Deonar, Mumbai. Nirmal Harindran Parvez Abdul Majid with his Barbari goat at Kurla West; (Right) Goat market in Deonar, Mumbai. Nirmal Harindran

HEALTHY and Active Patira Goat For Sale!! That’s not a tacky flier pinned to a shopfront but a smartly worded advertisement on a popular e-commerce website. The seller belongs to Nagpada. Those scrolling down further on the ‘animals’ section of the e-commerce portal will find more such prospective deals to strike: “Bantom goat very cute in white color full,” says one. In fact, a search for ‘Goats for Sale in Mumbai’ will take online shoppers to a whole new world, every possible variety of goats, their characteristics and attributes detailed in brief, most with photographs to accompany the virtual sales pitch. Prices vary from Rs 5,000 to Rs 50,000 depending on the goats’ breed, weight and age.

Parvez Abdul Majid from Kurla (West) is among those who recently posted an ad to sell a Barbari goat, a commonly found dwarf meat goat breed from UP. The number of responses his ad elicited was astounding — nearly 75 within 8 days of posting.

Parvez, who runs a business selling used cars, decided to experiment with this method for selling the animals he rears after he noticed a category for “pet animals” online. He’d been trying to post an advertisement for a car he wanted to sell when he realised he could also sell animals on these portals.

For Parvez, rearing goats is a hobby, one he began in his teenage days. He prefers to buy from goat markets in Kalyan or Deonar, where such markets congregate on Saturdays and Tuesdays, but he is convinced that the new option of selling online not only increases his chance of finding a better price but also helps him connect with good buyers. The reach of a single ad post is wide too, giving him access to a much larger market than if he were selling in a traditional way.

He is also planning to buy a sheep and has been searching online, but so far the results have been negative.

The trend of selling goats online kick-started recently, fuelled by buyers and sellers who look at the animals as pets or for who rearing these animals is a hobby. And with space a constraint everywhere in Mumbai, posts from Mumbai for sale of goats online are almost entirely for the dwarf meat goats such as Barbari, Jamnapari that are easier to raise in limited space.

On an average, the western side of Kurla and pockets of Nagpada, Chor Bazar and Dongri house the largest number of such goats reared by people as a side venture or hobby. Even medical stores in these areas stock necessary medicines for animals, say buyers and sellers.

Atif Patel of Deonar is another rookie online seller who successfully managed to sell three goats online within a week of posting his ad. Atif, who operates as a middle-man in Deonar goat market, is an exporter of live goats to Middle Eastern countries. Atif says he’s satisfied with the number of buyers he attracts, with good opportunity to grow.

Sale or no sale, the e-commerce platforms such as OLX and Quikr are proving to be a safe and cost effective method for sale with no e-vigilantism or monitoring. Impressive enough, the policy on the OLX website for sale of animals reads “In animals, we only allow dogs, cats, fishes, bovine, pigs, equines, rabbits, hamsters, guinea pigs & goats”.

