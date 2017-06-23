GoAir pilots derostered for flying plane after bird hit

GoAir officials said in a statement the matter is under investigation. (File Photo) GoAir officials said in a statement the matter is under investigation. (File Photo)

TWO PILOTS were derostered and an inquiry was ordered on why they continued to fly a Mumbai-bound GoAir flight from New Delhi after a ‘bird-hit’. The plane had 155 passengers on board.

The Directorate-General of Civil Aviation has initiated the action against the pilots who were found to have violated protocol. While rules require them to return to the source airport, the pilots allegedly returned to the Indira Gandhi International airport only after continuing to fly for 45 minutes. The GoAir flight, G8, 338 from New Delhi to Mumbai on Wednesday took off at 10.45 am. The flight returned to New Delhi at 11.28 am and passengers were transferred to another plane.

A GoAir official said that the two pilots had been derostered. The airline’s statement said: “GoAir flight G8 338 carrying 155 passengers suffered a bird hit yesterday (Wednesday). Following standard operating procedure the aircraft returned to New Delhi as a precautionary measure at 1128hrs. All passengers were transferred to another aircraft… The matter is under investigation.”

