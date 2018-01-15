GoAir special Republic Day offer: Fares starting Rs 1,485; covers 14 cities across the country

The travel period starts on January 26, 2018 and ends on January 28, 2018, as per GoAir’s offer. (File) The travel period starts on January 26, 2018 and ends on January 28, 2018, as per GoAir’s offer. (File)

Low cost air carrier GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets to Delhi at discounted rates from 14 cities across India. The occasion is Republic Day and the air carrier is offering special fares to its customers who are willing to fly to the national capital to witness the live parade.

The fares start at an all-includive price of Rs 1,484. The travel period of GoAir’s ‘Republic Day’ offer starts on January 26, 2018 and ends on January 28, 2018, as per the airline’s official website (goair.in). The offer comes under the airline’s seasonal scheme.

So those willing to avail the offer can book flight tickets till January 25, 2018. The travel period starts on January 26, 2018 and ends on January 28, 2018, as per GoAir’s offer. Under the offer, customers can also avail an extra 10 per cent discount by using promo code ‘GOAPP10’ on the GoAir mobile app.

“This Republic Day fly to Delhi from 14 cities across India with special fares starting from Rs. 1485. Plan in advance and make the most of this Republic Day long weekend. Also get up to 10% off on the GoAir app using GOAPP10. Hurry! Book your travel on our website or download our mobile app to treat yourself to these amazing seasonal discounts”, read a statement on the airline website.

The following chart gives details regarding the fares under GoAir’s Republic Day scheme:

Terms & Conditions:

*Standard Cancellation & Rebooking policy applies

*Fares are valid across selective fare types

*Limited seats only

*Group discount not applicable on this offer

*GoAir reserves the right to cancel / modify / substitute / alter any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, at its sole discretion without reason or prior notice

*Other terms and conditions and limitations of liability applicable as per ‘Citizen’s Charter’ displayed on http://www.GoAir.in

*Offer not applicable for infant booking

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd