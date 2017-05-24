Goa: Zuari bridge under observation for 24 hours, says CM Manohar Parrikar

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar (File Photo) Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar (File Photo)

Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar on Wednesday said the crucial bridge over Zuari river which connects north Goa to south is being monitored 24 hours. “The Zuari bridge is under constant observation for 24 hours. Any vibration on this bridge is noted,” Parrikar told reporters on Tuesday.

Two people were killed and several rescued last week when Portuguese era bridge collapsed at Savordem village. After the incident, Parrikar has ordered barricading of all the old bridges.

The chief minister said work on constructing parallel bridge on Zuari river is in progress. “We want the new bridge over Zuari river to come fast so that the existing structure is not stressed. The work is going on the project,” he added.

He said state public works department has been asked to study the stability of all the old bridges and submit the report by this month end.

