Goa: Woman constable commits suicide

A woman police constable allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her home in North Goa, police said today.

Aarti Keluskar (28), attached to the office of North Goa’s Superintendent of Police, was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her residence in Porvorim village yesterday, Police Inspector Paresh Naik told PTI.

She was rushed to Goa Medical College and Hospital at around 11.45 PM and was declared brought dead, he said.

An inquiry has been ordered into the incident, he added.

