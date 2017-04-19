Goa will follow existing law; says Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on VHP’s beef ban remark

“I cannot stop anyone (from speaking) as the freedom of speech exists in the country. In this country, no one has stopped another person from making a statement,” Parrikar said. (Representational Image) “I cannot stop anyone (from speaking) as the freedom of speech exists in the country. In this country, no one has stopped another person from making a statement,” Parrikar said. (Representational Image)

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Wednesday said that the state will follow existing law as far as the issue of banning beef is concerned.

“We will follow the existing law in the state. The governments are there to ensure proper governance, and therefore should follow the law as it is,” Parrikar said while responding to a query of reporters on a statement given recently by a senior Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader on banning beef in Goa.

The VHP functionary Radha Krishna Manori had said that the saffron organisation will impose a ban on consumption of beef in the coastal state in next one or two years, without taking help of the government.

The statement was condemned by many parties, including the ruling BJP’s alliance partner the Goa Forward Party, besides the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party.

“I cannot stop anyone (from speaking) as the freedom of speech exists in the country. In this country, no one has stopped another person from making a statement,” the chief minister said.

Goa was amongst the first states to have banned cow slaughter.

The Goa, Daman and Diu Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, 1978 prohibits the slaughter of cows in the coastal state.

