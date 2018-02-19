Goa will be unique to have two international airports close by: Governor

The coastal state currently has international airport at Dabolim in South Goa near Vasco town, which operates from the naval base INS Hansa. The coastal state currently has international airport at Dabolim in South Goa near Vasco town, which operates from the naval base INS Hansa.

Goa will become a unique state as it will have two international airports conducting civilian operations in close proximity once the greenfield airport at Mopa in North Goa gets commissioned, state Governor Mridula Sinha said in Panaji on Monday. The coastal state currently has international airport at Dabolim in South Goa near Vasco town, which operates from the naval base INS Hansa. The airport operates civilian as well as defence aircraft. “The present airport at Dabolim is already overloaded due to increasing passenger traffic as well as naval restrictions,” the governor said addressing the first day of the Budget session of the state Legislative Assembly.

“While the dual status of Dabolim airport is retained, my government is committed to have its own international airport at Mopa in Pernem taluka, catering to round-the-clock operations of both domestic and international flights within the next three years,” she said.

“Goa will become a unique state to have two international airports conducting civilian operations in close proximity,” Sinha said.

The work of improvement, widening and strengthening of existing approach road to Mopa airport site to facilitate two-way movement of vehicles is almost completed, she said.

The governor said that Goa is one of the famous tourist destinations and tourism industry contributes a major portion in the state income. “The number of tourists arriving in Goa is more than four times the population of the state,” she said.

Sinha added that the government’s priority was to provide quality infrastructure and promote tourism in all spheres of the state. “The Union Ministry for Tourism has sanctioned nearly Rs 200 crore under Swadesh Darshan, a scheme for upgrading basic amenities and tourist-friendly infrastructure along the coastal circuit of the state,” she told the House.

