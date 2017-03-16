Goa: Vishwajit Rane to quit Congress, says party leadership at fault

Congress MLA Vishwajit Rane has said he’s going to resign as a member of the party as well as an MLA. Express Photo/Nirmal Harindran Congress MLA Vishwajit Rane has said he’s going to resign as a member of the party as well as an MLA. Express Photo/Nirmal Harindran

Congress MLA Vishwajit Rane on Thursday said he will soon resign from the party as the top leadership failed in forming government when the party was clearly in a position to do so post the Goa Assembly election result. The Congress won 17 of the 40 assembly seats and emerged as the single largest party.

Speaking to reporters, Rane said the Congress leadership’s handling of affairs has led the party to this condition. “I do not expect anything from the Congress. They have destroyed the trust of the people of Goa,” he said.

When asked if that means he is resigning from the party, Rane said: “I will resign in a day or two from the Congress as well as an MLA. I’m fed up of this party. No decision on which platform I’ll contest from. I’m going back to my people to ask them.”

Rane had earlier stated that there were more disillusioned MLAs in the party and they could resign as well. He however did not reveal who. Several MLAs have voiced their anger against the leadership – specially Congress in-charge Digvijaya Singh – for failing to form a coalition with like-minded parties and come to power.

At the floor test conducted in the Goa Assembly today, which Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar won, Vishwajit Rane was not present. He left the floor after being administered oath by the pro-tem speaker. The Congress strength was thereby reduced to 16 in the House.

Rane won the election from Valpoi with 13,493 votes. His closest competitor was Satyavijay Naik of the BJP with 7815 votes.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd