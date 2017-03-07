Goa: Velingkar says will rejoin RSS

Ousted RSS Goa chief Subhash Velingkar. (Source: PTI Photo/File) Ousted RSS Goa chief Subhash Velingkar. (Source: PTI Photo/File)

Subhash Velingkar, the rebel RSS leader who had formed political outfit Goa Suraksha Manch, on Monday dissolved his breakaway Goa Prant. He also announced that all 4,000 swayamsevaks who had rebelled with him were free to go back to parent organisation RSS. “Our’s was a straight strategy. We didn’t want to lose time. It was always decided we would go back before the election results were announced. It was a message we wanted to give to the BJP. They cannot walk over us, they cannot take us for granted,” Velingkar said.

Flanked by 22 senior swayamsevaks, Velingkar said, they would continue to spread the Sangh ideology now, as before. “When we rebelled we knew our positions will be taken away. We accepted that. We have worked with the Sangh for decades. These men sitting around me are established names and their word is enough to get new faces and the younger generation to follow the Sangh’s ideology. None of them have asked to be reinstated.”

He refused to comment on the feedback he had got from the RSS headquarters in Nagpur on his latest decision. He responded by saying everything was “informal”. “The RSS is not some paper-backed institution. When I left I didn’t ask for an NOC, neither is there any letter of recommendation now. The cadre works silently. They know and have accepted. I am back. We will work as Sangh swayamsevaks now,” he said, adding the now dissolved Goa Prant cadres will work under the leadership of incumbent state RSS chief Laxman Behre.

In an official reaction, Behre had said the RSS would welcome anybody to its fold. Velingkar, the former RSS chief of Goa, had been removed from the post after he rebelled. He was the face of an agitation that demanded that the regional language be made the medium of instruction in elementary education. Towards the end of the year, he formed the Goa Suraksha Manch to take on the BJP on the issue.

(With PTI Inputs)