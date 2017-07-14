Goa to witness heavy rainfall in next two days: IMD

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places on July 15 and heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places on July 16. (Source-Google map) Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places on July 15 and heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places on July 16. (Source-Google map)

Goa is expected to witness heavy rainfall in the next two days, the Indian Meteorological department has said. “Goa has recorded 1,198 mm rainfall till date during the current season which is against the expected figure of 1,384 mm resulting in 13 per cent less rainfall compared to the normal,” Rahul M, senior scientist with IMD’s Goa office told reporters on Friday. He said though the rainfall is 13 per cent less, we cannot say there is deficient rainfall as plus or minus 20 per cent is considered as a normal.

The department has said heavy rainfall is expected in the next two days in the state accompanied with strong winds. Fishermen are adviced not to venture into the sea, he said. “Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places on July 15 and heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places on July 16,” the bulletin released by IMD said. Rahul said that the off shore trough which is created along with the low level pressure developed in Western Madhya Pradesh is resulting in the strong westerly winds in the state.

