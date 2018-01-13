Goa to ask Karnataka to halt work on Kalsa Canal

The three-decade old water sharing dispute is shaping as a political issue with the assembly elections this year. (Source: Google maps) The three-decade old water sharing dispute is shaping as a political issue with the assembly elections this year. (Source: Google maps)

The Goa government will be writing to Karnataka to stop work immediately on the Kalsa Canal, said water resource minister Vinod Palienkar. The minister had dispatched a team of engineers to the site, based on reports. The minister issued a statement later in the evening on Friday confirming the development. Stating this goes against the directions of the Mahadeyi Tribunal and the order of the Supreme Court, he added that fresh photographs by his inspection team will now be produced in front of the tribunal.

“Karnataka has started the construction of head regulator and allied work on the Kalsa nallahs in total disregard of the orders of the Tribunal and Supreme court directives. Government of Goa is seized with the issue and letters will be sent to Govt. Of Karnataka raising the issue and issue will also be taken up with the Mahadayi Tribunal,” a statement from his office read.

The tribunal has a hearing and the next date slotted for February 6. The three-decade old water sharing dispute is shaping as a political issue with the assembly elections this year.

