Goa taxi strike: Govt rejects demand; may call for Uber, Ola to operate in state

The statement clarified that decision of invitation to private cabs to operate in the state “shall lie upon the office bearers of the taxi union”. (Representational Image) The statement clarified that decision of invitation to private cabs to operate in the state “shall lie upon the office bearers of the taxi union”. (Representational Image)

In the wake of the strike organised by the taxi drivers in Goa demanding a rollback of the mandate to install speed governors in the taxis, the state government on Friday disapproved the demand and termed the strike as ‘illegal’. The statement issued by Transport Minister Sudin Dhavlikar proclaimed that the Goan government has taken a ‘strong view’ against the taxi drivers on strike. Also, the government instructed the concerned departments to submit a report entailing the details of the offenders.

As per the issued statement, the submission of the report will be followed by the government’s decision to suspend or terminate the permits of the offending drivers. The statement further notified that in case the strike is not called off by Saturday, the transport department shall invite leading taxi aggregators like Uber and Ola’ to operate in Goa. The statement clarified that decision of invitation to private cabs to operate in the state “shall lie upon the office bearers of the taxi union”.

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar told reporters that the installation of speed governors is mandatory as per Supreme Court guidelines and failure to install them would attract provisions of contempt of court. Additionally, Parrikar reaffirmed that February 24, 2018 is the deadline for taxi operators to install speed governors and any taxi that fails to install the speed governors by February 24 will not be provided fitness certificates from the transport department.

Parrikar stated that Essential Service Maintenance Act was invoked on Thursday only to ensure that the taxi operators are forced to ply their vehicle, if required, by the state. The state-run Kadamaba Transport Corporation Limited has deployed 25 buses to ferry passengers from the airport and seven buses to link railway stations, its managing director Deryk Netto informed the news agency PTI.

(With Inputs from PTI)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd