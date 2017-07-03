Goa suffers rainfall deficit in June; farmers upbeat over pattern

The Indian Meteorological Department recorded a rainfall deficit in the month of June in Goa but the State Agriculture Department is upbeat over the monsoon pattern claiming that scattered rains have helped farmers to plant paddy. The monsoon which arrived in the first week of June a little behind schedule, was weak during the month with Met department recording 11 per cent deficit compared to the last year.

“Goa received 803 mm of rainfall in the month of June as against 906 mm recorded in the same month last year. That amounts to a deficit of 11 per cent,” M L Sahu, Director, Indian Met department’s Goa facility told reporters. Sahu said the off-shore trough current was weak in the beginning of June and picked up only during the mid of the month.

“The deficit is expected to be compensated in the month of July-August,” he said. While less rainfall is a concern for farmers, State Agriculture director Ulhas Pai Kakode said such a rainfall pattern with scattered showers helps the farmers in planting paddy. “There is no problem for the farmers considering the overall spread of the rain in the state. The farmers are happy when they have some dry spells which can be utilised to plant the paddy,” he said.

This year too, the State Agriculture Department has targeted to cover 28,000 hectare area in Goa under paddy cultivation. “The farmers in Salcette, Bardez and Tiswadi areas have almost completed 50 per cent of their plantings while it has just began in the talukas of Pernem and Bicholim,” he said. The taluka of Canacona, which is located in the southernmost tip of the state, will go for paddy planting later, Kakode added. He said incessant rains during this month can be a worry for farmers as the fields get inundated.

